SC insists ruling on exclusion of Sulu from BARMM 'immediately executory' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
SC insists ruling on exclusion of Sulu from BARMM 'immediately executory'
SC insists ruling on exclusion of Sulu from BARMM 'immediately executory'
Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 12, 2024 12:58 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Supreme Court
|
Sulu
|
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
|
BARMM
|
Bangsamoro Organic Law
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.