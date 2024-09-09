SC: Sulu Province not part of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
SC: Sulu Province not part of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region
SC: Sulu Province not part of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 09, 2024 05:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Supreme Court
|
Sulu
|
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao
|
BARMM
|
ABSNews
|
Bangsamoro Organic Law.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.