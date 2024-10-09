Bangsamoro government asks SC to reconsider Sulu's exclusion from BARMM | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Bangsamoro government asks SC to reconsider Sulu's exclusion from BARMM

Bangsamoro government asks SC to reconsider Sulu's exclusion from BARMM

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 09, 2024 08:17 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
|
BARMM Chief Minister
|
Ahod Ebrahim
|
Supreme Court
|
Sulu Province
|
BARMM
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.