Batanes gov appeals to Marcos Jr. for aid | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Batanes gov appeals to Marcos Jr. for aid

Batanes gov appeals to Marcos Jr. for aid

Jessie Cruzat, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
PBBM
|
Typhoon Julian
|
Batanes
|
pinsala
|
damage
|
Marcos
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.