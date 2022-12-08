Home  >  Overseas

Fun at Christmas Village in France

Caroline Blumberg, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 08 2022 02:15 PM

Christmas Village in France

People ice skate at a rink in the Christmas Village in Port Bacares, France, Wednesday. The Christmas display of fairground attractions and ice rinks, held in the seaside department of Pyrenees-Orientales, will be open through Jan. 8, 2023. 

