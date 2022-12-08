Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Fun at Christmas Village in France Caroline Blumberg, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 08 2022 02:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People ice skate at a rink in the Christmas Village in Port Bacares, France, Wednesday. The Christmas display of fairground attractions and ice rinks, held in the seaside department of Pyrenees-Orientales, will be open through Jan. 8, 2023. Christmas 2022: Holiday activities at CCP Christmas 2022: Check out the Parolan bazaar in Cubao Read More: Christmas Village France Port Bacares Pyrenees-Orientales /sports/12/08/22/celtics-rip-suns-in-nba-showdown-jazz-edge-warriors/life/12/08/22/call-of-duty-to-be-released-on-nintendo-switch/entertainment/12/08/22/look-andrea-brillantes-explores-dubai/overseas/12/08/22/indonesia-sex-laws-nail-in-coffin-for-lgbtq-rights/sports/12/08/22/cce-lyceum-credits-esports-program-for-mlbb-success