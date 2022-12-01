Christmas 2022: Holiday activities at CCP

Photos from CCP/Handout

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has revealed its lineup of holiday activities this year.

'PUSO NG PASKO'

Dubbed as the first all-Filipino Christmas ballet, "Puso ng Pasko" will be staged at the CCP Main Theater on December 2 (8 p.m.), December 3 (3 p.m. and 8 p.m.), and December 4 (3 p.m. and 8 p.m.).

It shows Audie Gemora as Lolo Val, now living abroad in California, recalling to his young granddaughter Angelita the Christmases of his youth in Tres Reyes with his barkada.

The production, conceptualized by Alice Reyes Dance Philippines artistic director Ronelson Yadao with musical arrangements by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, features scenes of the Simbang Gabi, eating bibingka and puto bumbong, plazas decorated with big parols, and beautiful Christmas decorations.

GIACOMO PUCCINI'S 'TURANDOT'

Live opera returns at the CCP Main Theater after more than two years with Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot" on December 9 at 8 p.m. and December 11 at 3 p.m.

Directed by Maestro Vincenzo Grisostomi Travaglini, "Turandot" is a timeless tale about the daughter of an emperor who decrees that she will marry if a noble suitor can answer three riddles. Her most recent suitor, the Prince of Persia, is to be executed at the moon’s rising. Set in ancient China, the opera is known for "Nessun Dorma," arguably the world’s most famous tenor aria.

The opera stars Korean singers soprano Lilla Lee and bass Jinsu Lee as Princess Turandot and exiled Tartar king Timur, respectively. Completing the cast are Rachelle Gerodias, Byeong In Park, Ivan Nery, Nomher Nival, and Greg de Leon.

Maestro Valentino Favoino conducts the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO).

'CINEMA UNDER THE STARS'

Watch selected films that feature family-oriented stories that inspire and give hope in Cinema Under the Stars (CUTS) on December 14 to 16 at the CCP Front Lawn.

CUTS is an open-air, hybrid outdoor cinema to encourage moviegoers to walk-in, bike-in or drive-in. This is free to the public.

'BINURDA'

The annual CCP Light and Sound show returns on a grander scale, featuring the Christmas facade decor dubbed "Binurda," to be launched on December 15, 7 p.m. at the CCP Facade and Front Lawn.

The holiday decorations are inspired by the Callado embroidery on piña jusi textile with sampaguita design. A light and sound show compliments the facade decor.

The Bayanihan National Dance Company, The Nightingales, and Male Ensemble of the Philippines, will perform during the launch.

'HANDEL'S MESSIAH'

The PPO is celebrating the yuletide season with "Handel's Messiah" at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater) on December 16, 8 p.m.

Under the baton of conductor Mark Anthony Carpio, the PPO will perform alongside a 200-member grand chorus, composed of current members and alumni of the Philippine Madrigal Singers, Sing Philippines Youth Choir, Male Ensemble Philippines, and Musika Filipina.

Completing the grand chorus are Coro Cantabile, DLSU Chorale, Lighter Side Movement, Novo Concertante Manila, Pansol Choir, Philippine Vocal Ensemble, and Song Weavers Philippines.

Featured soloists are soprano Stefanie Quintin, tenor Ervin Lumauag, bass-baritone Enrico Lagasca, and mezzo-soprano Michelle Mariel Mariposa.

'THE NUTCRACKER'

Ballet Philippines brings back the well-loved Christmas classic "The Nutcracker" on December 17 (8 p.m) and December 18, (2 p.m. and 6 p.m.) at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.

The ballet production follows the adventures and misadventures of a young girl on Christmas Eve, in a magical land where every child's dream comes true.

'VAMOS A BELEN'

The CCP Arts Education Department will launch "Vamos A Belen: Sama Samang Paggunita and Pagdiriwang," a Pastores dance competition, on

December 21.

The event is a platform for dancers and dance groups to showcase their skills in interpreting dance literature focusing on Pastores piece. This is in preparation for the 50th anniversary production of the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group in September 2023.

SIMBANG GABI

CCP continues its tradition of Simbang Gabi, in partnership with Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and other hermanas, with on-site celebrations from December 16 to 24, 5 a.m., at the CCP Main Ramp.

The Misa de Aguinaldo will be held on December 24, 8 p.m,, at the CCP Main Theater, with a pre-mass program featuring the Panunuluyan.

The CCP will also have a virtual Simbang Gabi, in partnership with various parishes from the different regions of the country, to celebrate anticipated masses. These will run from December 15 to 23, 9 p.m., and will be streamed simultaneously on the CCP Facebook Page.

