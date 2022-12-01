Christmas 2022: Check out the Parolan bazaar in Cubao

Handout

MANILA -- Still looking for affordable Christmas decorations? Check out this bazaar in Cubao, Quezon City.

Parolan, dubbed as the one-stop bazaar for yuletide accents for the home or office, is located at the Farmers Market Parking Area in Araneta City.

Here, shoppers can find items such as colorful giant lanterns made from local materials, Christmas lights blinking to the tune of popular carols, and different balls and tree ornaments, among others.

Also available here are Filipino street food and holiday delicacies such as puto bumbong and bibingka.

Parolan is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Related video: