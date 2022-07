Japan’s former leader Shinzo Abe killed in shooting

MULTIMEDIA

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot, killed during campaign event

Yomiuri Shimbun / AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe (C) is transported into an ambulance near Yamato Saidaiji Station after being shot in the city of Nara on Friday. Japan's former prime minister has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event on Friday, public broadcaster NHK and Jiji news agency reported.