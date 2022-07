Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the members of the press during a press conference held at the Diamond Hotel in Manila, Nov. 14, 2017. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA — Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event on Friday, public broadcaster NHK and Jiji news agency reported.

"According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 67," NHK said.

© Agence France-Presse

More details to follow.