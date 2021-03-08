Home  >  Overseas

Reaching high for the ceiling

Mar 08 2021

A yoga instructor guides female passengers in exercising while commuting, on the ladies compartment of a local train in Mumbai on International Women's Day (IWD), Monday. IWD traces its roots to an international women's labor conference in Denmark in 1910 and was first celebrated simultaneously in several countries in 1911.

