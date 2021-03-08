VP Robredo urges women to answer calls to leadership

Vice-President Leni Robredo at the graduation of Leaders for Excellence and Public Service (LEAP) Mayors’ Fellowship Program Batch 3 at the Quezon City Reception House on March 6, 2020. Jay Ganzon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday urged women to answer calls to leadership and unite with allies to push against gender inequality.

On International Women’s Day, Robredo paid tribute to the "tireless struggle that our foremothers went through so that the women of today have wider pathways to empowerment."

The Vice President, however, said cases of domestic violence continue to rise and some women are still "denied an education, forced into marriages, and left with no choice but to dream smaller."

"Today is a reminder of the imperative: We need to band together to continue the work. We need as many women and allies as possible banging against the glass ceiling and creating spaces where all genders can flourish and contribute to society," she said in a statement.

"Because progress hinges not on the brilliance of a few, but in the sustained united effort of all. So as we honor the victories of those who came before, let us blaze new trails for others to follow. Let us answer the calls to leadership, face the trials of our time with resolve, and strive towards a fairer, kinder, more humane world, where no one is left behind."

Several groups have urged the Vice President to run for the country's top post in the 2022 national elections. Robredo said it was too early and instead urged her supporters to help her office in its pandemic and relief operations.

Robredo, widow to the late long-time Naga City mayor and former Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo, first served as lawmaker before being elected Vice President.