Rescuers extract Pamuk from Turkey quake rubble

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Brave doggo Pamuk rescued from Turkey quake rubble Gurkan Ozturk, AFP Posted at Feb 10 2023 04:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rescuers extract a dog named Pamuk from the rubbles of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey on Thursday, 3 days after a massive earthquake. The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria kept on climbing and topped 21,000 on Feb. 10, 2023, as the first UN aid reached Syrian rebel-held zones but hopes of finding more survivors faded. 2 Filipinos killed in Turkey quake Tears, relief after Turkey rescuers pull teenager out alive Read More: Turkey Turkey earthquake Turkey Syria quake Pamuk dog rescue Pamuk Turkey /news/02/10/23/ph-malaria-cases-down-by-almost-26-pct-in-2022/business/02/10/23/uk-skirts-recession-with-zero-fourth-quarter-growth/news/02/10/23/kadiwa-market-pumuwesto-sa-san-juan-city-hall/news/02/10/23/new-up-president-angelo-jimenez-starts-term/news/02/10/23/national-scientist-angel-alcala-laid-to-rest-with-full-military-honors