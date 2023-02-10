Home  >  Overseas

Brave doggo Pamuk rescued from Turkey quake rubble

Gurkan Ozturk, AFP

Posted at Feb 10 2023 04:44 PM

Rescuers extract Pamuk from Turkey quake rubble

Rescuers extract a dog named Pamuk from the rubbles of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey on Thursday, 3 days after a massive earthquake. The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria kept on climbing and topped 21,000 on Feb. 10, 2023, as the first UN aid reached Syrian rebel-held zones but hopes of finding more survivors faded. 

 

