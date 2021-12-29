There were no immediate reports of tsunami warnings, nor casualties or damage caused by the quake that struck off the coast of Maluku province on Thursday. USGS screenshot

A powerful magnitude-7.3 quake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Maluku province in the early hours of Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of tsunami warnings, nor casualties or damage.

The offshore quake took place around 3:25 am local time (1825 GMT Wednesday) and hit at a depth of 166 kilometers, about 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Lospalos.

Indonesia experiences frequent quakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide, which stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Earthquake strikes Crete

Meanwhile, a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck off the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, the Athens Observatory said, with no damage reported.

The quake, which had a depth of 47 kilometers, struck at 0508 GMT with an epicenter in the sea 48 kilometers southwest of Arvi, on the south coast of the island, the Observatory said.

No damage was reported but Greek firefighters were dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure.

Some 10 hours later, a 5.3 magnitude aftershock struck from the same epicenter with a depth of 59 kilometers.

Greece is located on a number of fault lines, and is sporadically hit by earthquakes.

In October 2020, a 7.0 magnitude quake hit in the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the western Turkish city of Izmir.