Magnitude 4.7 quake jolts Zambales, felt in some Metro Manila areas

Posted at Dec 19 2021 03:17 PM | Updated as of Dec 19 2021 04:20 PM

Photo courtesy of Phivolcs
MANILA (UPDATE) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Zambales Sunday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The agency initially measured the tectonic quake at magnitude 4.6.

It occurred at 2:27 p.m. approximately 9 kilometers southwest of Masinloc town, at a depth of 29 km.

Here are the logged intensities and instrumental intensities:

  • Intensity IV - Masinloc, Zambales
  • Intensity III - Iba, Zambales; Angeles City; Mabalacat City, Pampanga
  • Intensity II - Palauig, and Olongapo City, Zambales; Quezon City; Makati City; Malabon City; Mandaluyong City

Instrumental intensities:

  • Intensity II - Olongapo City, Zambales;
  • Intensity I - Marikina City; Plaridel, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are not expected.

