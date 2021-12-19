Photo courtesy of Phivolcs

MANILA (UPDATE) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Zambales Sunday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The agency initially measured the tectonic quake at magnitude 4.6.

It occurred at 2:27 p.m. approximately 9 kilometers southwest of Masinloc town, at a depth of 29 km.

Here are the logged intensities and instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV - Masinloc, Zambales

Intensity III - Iba, Zambales; Angeles City; Mabalacat City, Pampanga

Intensity II - Palauig, and Olongapo City, Zambales; Quezon City; Makati City; Malabon City; Mandaluyong City

Instrumental intensities:

Intensity II - Olongapo City, Zambales;

Intensity I - Marikina City; Plaridel, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are not expected.

