MANILA (UPDATE) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Zambales Sunday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The agency initially measured the tectonic quake at magnitude 4.6.
It occurred at 2:27 p.m. approximately 9 kilometers southwest of Masinloc town, at a depth of 29 km.
Here are the logged intensities and instrumental intensities:
- Intensity IV - Masinloc, Zambales
- Intensity III - Iba, Zambales; Angeles City; Mabalacat City, Pampanga
- Intensity II - Palauig, and Olongapo City, Zambales; Quezon City; Makati City; Malabon City; Mandaluyong City
Instrumental intensities:
- Intensity II - Olongapo City, Zambales;
- Intensity I - Marikina City; Plaridel, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija
Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are not expected.
