Japan confirms 1st cases of coronavirus variant found in Britain

TOKYO - Japan has confirmed its first cases of the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain, the health ministry said Friday.

Five people, four males and one female, all under age 70, tested positive for the new strain and had travel histories to Britain, the ministry said. Four are asymptomatic.

Two of the five arrived at Haneda airport in Tokyo while the others landed at Kansai airport in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, it said.

Japan on Thursday imposed a temporary ban on new arrivals of foreign nationals from Britain coming for purposes such as business or study, but existing foreign residents and Japanese nationals have still been allowed to enter.

Foreign residents of Japan, who already have to undergo COVID-19 testing as a condition of reentry from most countries, including Britain, are asked to download a tracing app for COVID-19 infections and retain their location data after entering Japan.

Japanese nationals arriving from Britain from Sunday will be required to take virus tests within 72 hours before departure and submit the results upon arrival.

The move came as countries worldwide impose restrictions on travel from Britain following the spread of the strain, which is believed to have caused a spike in infections in London and southeast England.

British health officials have said the new strain could be up to 70 percent more transmissible but that there was no evidence of it being deadlier or reducing the effectiveness of vaccines.

Tourist visits from Britain are already barred.

==Kyodo

RELATED VIDEO