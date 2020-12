Philippine Airlines halts London flights until end-February

Watch also in iWantTFC

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines said on Thursday it is suspending flights to and from London from Thursday to the end of February 2021 as Britain battles a new coronavirus strain.

Those with canceled London flights may re-book to the next available trip for free, get a refund or convert the cost of the ticket to a travel voucher, said Philippine Airlines spokesperson Cielo Villaluna.

"Once we get clarity, it's very clear that the situation has improved, then that is the only time we will review the possibility of restoring flights," she told TeleRadyo.

In a statement, the airline said it supports all measures that seek to curb any potential increase in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season and beyond. Philippine Airlines operates a Manila-London-Manila service once a week.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier banned all flights from the United Kingdom from Dec. 24 until Dec. 31, as the European nation battled a more infectious COVID-19 strain.

All passengers who have been in the UK in the last 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, including those in transit, are also temporarily restricted from entering the country for the same period, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement on Wednesday. - With a report from Reuters