LIST: PAL mounting nonstop international flights for Balikbayans starting December

Philippine Airlines Airbus A330-300 wide body jet. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Tuesday said it will mount nonstop flights to international destinations as the country begins to allow overseas Filipinos and their families to visit the Philippines again this month.

PAL said it welcomed the government's move to allow the visa-free entry of 'Balikbayans', effective Dec. 7. The visa-free privilege also applies to foreign spouses and children of Filipino nationals, provided they travel with the Filipino nationals.

The flag carrier said the following travelers are also allowed entry based on:

- Foreigners with Philippine Resident Visas

- Seamen /Foreign Airline crew (crew visa)

- Accredited Foreign Goverment Officials/International Organization Officials and their dependents (diplomatic visa)

- Holders of Special Non-Immigrant Visas

"Travelers from the United States, Canada, the U.K., Australia and much of Asia will get to enjoy PAL's nonstop flights to the Philippines, designed for a safe travel experience that avoids connecting via other countries, and offering strong health and safety measures to protect our passengers," PAL said.

PAL said the following flights will be available every week:

From the United States

Los Angeles - Manila (up to six flights per week)

San Francisco - Manila (up to four flights per week)

New York - Manila (two flights per week)

Honolulu - Manila (up to two flights weekly)

Guam - Manila (up to two flights weekly)

From Canada

Toronto - Manila (once weekly)

Vancouver-Manila (two flights weekly weekly)

From the United Kingdom

London (Heathrow)-Manila (up to two flights weekly)

From Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea

Sydney- Manila (December 6, 10 and 19)

Melbourne- Manila (December 6 and 19)

Brisbane- Manila (December 10)

Auckland- Manila (December 18)

Port Moresby - Manila (December 20)

From Asia

Singapore- Manila (Daily)

Kuala Lumpur- Manila (once weekly)

Jakarta- Manila (twice weekly)

Tokyo Haneda- Manila (four flights weekly)

Tokyo Narita- Manila (up to daily flights)

Fukuoka- Manila (three flights weekly - Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Osaka Kansai- Manila (up to daily flights)

Nagoya- Manila (up to four flights weekly)

Hong Kong- Manila (daily flights)

Taipei- Manila (three flights weekly)

From the Middle East

PAL advised that passengers arriving in the Philippines who are non-OFWs, can visit the One Stop Shop testing center for the mandatory RT-PCR tests at NAIA Terminal 2, for a lower charge of P4,000, with test results within 12 to 24 hours.



OFWs meanwhile will be swabbed by the government testing center at the airport, free of charge (the cost shouldered by the Philippine government).

"Passengers arriving at Manila airport are required to register at least three (3) days prior to their date of departure to arrange for the mandated COVID-19 swab test (RT-PCR) to be administered upon arrival," PAL said.

"Passengers arriving in Cebu (Mactan Cebu International Airport or MCIA), are required to register online not earlier than five (5) days prior to their flight departure via the Passenger Arrival Registration Form."

"Passengers arriving in Clark (Clark International Airport) are required to fill out the Health Declaration Card, Case Investigation Form, and the Affidavit of Undertaking to be collected upon arrival.