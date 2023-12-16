Watch more News on iWantTFC

A former member of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in the U.S. has welcomed a Philippine Senate probe of the abuse allegations against the televangelist.

Minnesota-based Arlene Caminong Stone sent a video message for the press conference of Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

The former KOCJ member has become a vocal critic of the church, and has spent the past few years reaching out to senators and calling for these types of actions.

"The hardest thing here is waiting to complete the process," said Stone. "At the same time, it is also frustrating because there’s a lot of victims, their lives have been paused because of the situation."

She added: "This is like a breath of fresh air for us because we’ve been waiting forever. So, hopefully by early next year there will be a big chance that he (Quiboloy) will actually face us."

Stone has been in touch with other alleged victims including the ones reportedly rescued from California in early 2020.

She said many have been waiting to testify against the church, whether in the Philippines, or in the U.S. where Quiboloy faces sexual abuse and labor trafficking allegations.

Despite being wanted by the FBI, no extradition has been announced for Quiboloy or any of his other co-defendants. Stone also expressed willingness to serve as a witness in either of the cases.

"There are more and more victims coming out from their shell and they are willing to give their stories," she added. "They are willing to testify for the victims who are here in the U.S."

Quiboloy’s lawyer Ferdinand Topacio has dismissed Hontiveros’ claims as recycled, and added that the Philippine Senate is not an investigative agency.

Court documents show that the U.S. jury trial for Quiboloy has been postponed from March to November of 2024.

