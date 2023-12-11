Senate probe sought vs Quiboloy's religious group

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, leader of religious sect Kingdom of Jesus Christ. Fernando G. Sepe, Jr., ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday filed a resolution seeking to investigate religious leader Apollo Quiboloy and his manner of running his group, Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Hontiveros, in Senate Resolution 884, zeroed in on the reported “large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) under its leader Apollo Quiboloy.”

Hontiveros underlined Quiboloy’s reported demand for strict obedience from his followers, through alleged “brainwashing and psychological manipulation and constant threat of eternal damnation.”

“Quiboloy allegedly maintains a stable of women called 'pastorals' who occupy a prestigious position in the organization because they are tasked to perform special personal tasks and errands for him,” the senator said.

“According to informants, the pastorals are divided into the 'inner circle' and the 'inner of the innermost circle,' with the latter category being made to perform other personal tasks such s washing his clothes, bathing him, cleaning his bedroom and massaging him,” she added.

“Some of these pastorals were still minors during their recruitment and during the period they were made to perform sexual services... Apollo Quiboloy allegedly coerces the members of the organization... to perform exploitative acts, such as begging in the streets and soliciting money from strangers,” Hontiveros said.

Based on the accounts of Hontiveros’ sources, those who do not follow are subjected to whipping or public humiliation.

Quiboloy, as cited by Hontiveros, was indicted by the Federal Grand Jury in California in 2021 on charges of “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.”

“Considering that these crimes were committed within the territorial jurisdiction of the Philippines and considering that crimes are taking place even at present as Quiboloy remains free to run the operations of KOJC, it is imperative that an investigation be undertaken with dispatch,” Hontiveros said.