MANILA - A lawmaker wants Pastor Apollo Quiboloy extradited to the US to face sex trafficking and other charges.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said Quiboloy "is facing appalling crimes" including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, tapos sex trafficking of children, at saka bulk cash smuggling.

"The government must immediately extradite Quiboloy. Eh anong ginagawa ng DOJ? Kailangan niya harapin itong mga karumal dumal na kaso na ito," Brosas said.

According to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation website, Quiboloy was issued a federal arrest warrant on November 10, 2021.

Brosas said Quiboloy, who heads the Kingdom of Jesus Christ religious group, must also be investigated over his alleged ownership of TV station SMNI.

"Hindi pa natin nauungkat kung ano talaga ang role ni Quiboloy diyan sa SMNI when for all you know lahat naman ng tao na familiar sa SMNI eh talagang si Quiboloy ang tinuturo," Brosas said.

SMNI earlier claimed that Quiboloy does not own the company and is merely a blocktimer.

Meanwhile, Kabataan Party-list Representative Raoul Manuel said SMNI and its allies cannot claim press freedom or freedom of speech in defending themselves against allegations of violations of their congressional franchise.

SMNI is being investigated by the House Committee on Legislative Franchises for allegedly airing fake news and threats in some of its programs.

Manuel said the network cannot invoke freedom of expression for red-tagging" activists and marginalized groups.



"Mayroon extremes na hindi na pinahihintulutan ng freedom of expression-- ang mga death threat, ang magpakalat ng kasinungalingan na sumisira sa bayan," Manuel said in a press conference.



Manuel and House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro also said that while SMNI anchors Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz can hold a hunger strike to protest their detention by the House, this does not absolve them of accountability.

"Karapatan nila yun kung anuman yung klase ng protest na gusto nila gawin," Castro said.



"Hindi noon mababago o mabubura ang mga masasamang ginawa nila ang napakatoxic na mga pananalita na sinambit nila sa matagal na panahon kaya hopefully gumulong na mabilis ang pagpapanagot sa kanila," Manuel added.



Castro however clarified that the Makabayan bloc isn't pushing to revoke SMNI's franchise. They just want to hold the network accountable for red tagging and harassment, she said.



