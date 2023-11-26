Freed Filipino hostage to receive lifetime benefits, stipends from Israel

Jimmy Pacheco meets Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, with Phil Ambassador Pedro Laylo Jr. Photo courtesy of the Israel Embassy.

MANILA — The Israeli government will provide freed Filipino hostage Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco and his family lifetime social security benefits and regular stipends similar to those given to Israelis who are victims of terrorist attacks, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said Sunday.



Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen personally visited Pacheco at a hospital where he is recovering after 49 days in captivity in Gaza.



“Kaya lang ako buhay dahil sa Panginoon. Kahit nung unang araw pa lang na nakuha ako inisip ko talaga ang pamilya ko. Habang nandun ako ang gusto ko lang mabuhay para sa pamilya ko,” the embassy quoted Pacheco as saying.



(I am only alive because of the Lord. Even on the day they abducted me, I was really thinking about my family. While I was in Gaza, I just wanted to live for my family.)



In a Facebook post, Pacheco shared a photo of his breakfast, saying that he is no longer eating tissue paper.

Pacheco was among those released from war-torn Gaza, after Israel and Hamas agreed on a four-day humanitarian truce. He had been abducted during the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

