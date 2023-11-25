PH Embassy in Israel confirms release of Pinoy taken hostage by Hamas

Photo from the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

The Philippine Embassy in Israel has confirmed that a Filipino was among those released from the warn-torn Gaza on November 4.

"It is with great joy that the Embassy confirms that our kababayan, Mr. Gelienor 'Jimmy' Pacheco, is one of the hostages released from Gaza," the embassy said in a statement on Saturday.

Ambassador Pedro "Junie" Laylo, Jr. and Department of Migrant Workers Labor Attache Rodolfo Gabasan have personally received Pachacho at the Shamir Medical Center outside Tel Aviv where he is being taken care of.

"Jimmy is now back in Israel and continues to undergo a full physical and psychological examination. Jimmy is in high spirits and appears to be in good health. He is able to walk and move without difficulty and speaks coherently," the embassy said.

Pacheco's release came after an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a four-day humanitarian truce.

The agreement included the release of hostages by Hamas will release hostages, while the Israel side will release 150 Palestinians from jail.

Jimmy was abducted during the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz October 7. He was freed after 49 days of captivity.

“The holy day of shabbat brought us the wonderful blessing of the release of the hostages, including our kababayan. The Filipino nation shares the joy of Israeli and Thai families who are now receiving this good news. We continue to pray for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza”, said Ambassador Laylo.