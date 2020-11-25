Home  >  Overseas

Coronavirus cases worldwide top 60 million: Agence tally

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Nov 26 2020 03:04 AM | Updated as of Nov 26 2020 03:07 AM

New York City Police Department sheriffs stop vehicles at a checkpoint to perform COVID-19 compliance checks on drivers entering Manhattan from the Holland Tunnel during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York City, November 25, 2020. Mike Segar, Reuters

More than 60 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1830 GMT on Wednesday.

In total 60,014,291 infections, including 1,415,258 million deaths, have been recorded around the world since the pandemic emerged in China late last year.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization, probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries test only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

(More details to follow.) 

