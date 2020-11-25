IATF bans Christmas caroling to prevent COVID-19 spread

Watch also in iWantTFC



The inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response has banned the traditional Christmas caroling this holiday season to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, an official said Wednesday.

Singing loudly is "the topmost activity" that can spread the virus, the health department earlier said.

"Sinabi na nga ng IATF na iyong caroling, talaga pong ipinagbabawal natin," vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said in a public briefing.

(The IATF has said that we are really banning caroling.)

The IATF has yet to release a resolution on this guideline.

The government is encouraging the public to limit Christmas celebrations to family members, said Galvez.

"Kailangan pa rin po tayo na maging vigilant... Kaunting tiis na lang po dahil kahit malapit na po ang vaccine, iyong minimum health standard ang ating i-implement," he said.

(We need to stay vigilant. Just have a bit more patience because even though the vaccine is coming, the minimum health standard should be implemented.)