DOH urges public to avoid caroling due to coronavirus

Vendors showcase their wares as shoppers look for Christmas decorations at the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on October 23, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The health department on Monday warned the public against caroling as loud singing increases the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The agency earlier released guidelines on holiday celebrations and urged limited face-to-face activities.

It has yet to decide whether to permit caroling, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"May lumabas po na isang study over this past week nakalagay po doon na 'yun pong pagkanta nang malalakas, it is the topmost activity that can yield mas madaming virus," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(A study was released this past week that states singing loudly is the topmost activity that can yield the most virus.)

"That being said, wag na muna sana ang ganitong (let's avoid this kind of) activities so that we can prevent further increasing the transmission of infection."

She also urged the public to practice minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks and face shield and frequent handwashing even when around relatives.