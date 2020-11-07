READ: Public health guidelines on Holiday celebrations

A vendor of Christmas ornaments keeps his mask on his chin to smoke a cigaratte at a market amid the coronavirus pandemic in Quezon City, October 14, 2020. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) recently released its guidelines on holiday celebrations to protect Filipinos from being exposed to COVID-19.

Under DOH Circular No. 2020-0355, the health department encouraged limited and shortened period of face-to-face activities, but discouraged traveling to places with higher quarantine classification and vice versa, as well as prohibiting buffet-style food service and sharing household items during celebrations.

Below is the full text of the DOH circular: