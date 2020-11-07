READ: Public health guidelines on Holiday celebrations

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) recently released its guidelines on holiday celebrations to protect Filipinos from being exposed to COVID-19.
Under DOH Circular No. 2020-0355, the health department encouraged limited and shortened period of face-to-face activities, but discouraged traveling to places with higher quarantine classification and vice versa, as well as prohibiting buffet-style food service and sharing household items during celebrations.
Below is the full text of the DOH circular:
null
DOH holiday celebrations guidelines, Public health guidelines, Christmas, New Year