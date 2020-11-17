DFA reports 14 new COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,542 on Tuesday as 14 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA said 3,243 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,467 of those infected have recovered, while 832 have died.

The DFA also reported 4 new recoveries and 1 new fatality.

17 November 2020



Today, the DFA reports 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 new recoveries among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Meanwhile, one new fatality was recorded in the Middle East and Africa. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/Vw9XpITVet — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 17, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 555 in the Asia Pacific, 227 in Europe, 2,331 in the Middle East and Africa, and 130 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 410,718. The tally includes 7,862 deaths, 374,543 recoveries, and 28,313 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 50.9 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, of whom, more than 1.26 million have died.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed.

- with a report Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News