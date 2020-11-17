DOH reports 1,148 new COVID-19 cases, cites ‘low number of lab compliance’ in recent days

Flood water remains between a cluster of houses from the rest of Anafunan East in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, with water levels ranging from knee to waist-deep, on November 16, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday recorded 1,148 newly-confirmed cases, the lowest daily tally in nearly 2 weeks, pushing the country’s cumulative total to 410,718.

The health department, however, said the relatively low number of additional cases for the day is due to the “lower laboratory compliance” in recent days.

“The relatively lower number of additional cases reported today is attributed to the lower laboratory submission compliance (81.33%) for November 15 compared to the previous day (90.91%), and the previous week (88.27%),” the DOH said.

A total of 31 laboratories failed to submit data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Sunday, majority or 18 of which had no operations during the day, while 4 laboratories were recently-accredited, the agency said.

“For November 15, only 135/166 accredited labs submitted. Majority (18/31) of the non-submitting labs were unable to submit as they had no operations last Sunday, while 4 were recently-accredited.”

The province of Cavite led areas in the country that recorded the highest daily additional cases with 88, followed by Quezon City with 52, and the province of Rizal with 46. Baguio City and the City of Manila each recorded 44 additional confirmed infections.

Cases of recoveries jumped by 186 over the previous day. The total number of recovered patients stood at 374,543, accounting for 91.2 percent of the total recorded cases.

The virus, meanwhile, claimed 23 more lives in the country, raising the death toll to 7,862.

To date, the Philippines has 28,313 active infections, accounting for 6.9 percent of the cumulative total cases. The DOH said 91.8 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms. A total of 5.1 percent of the active cases, however, are currently critical.

Of the 17,880 people who were tested as of Monday noon, 920 or 5.1 percent, were confirmed positive for the disease, the health department said.

A total of 4 duplicates were removed from the total tally, according to the health department. Of these, 1 was tagged as recovered cases.

Meanwhile, 8 cases initially tagged as recoveries were found to be deaths after validation.

More than 55 million worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, France, and Russia having the highest total cases.

Since the pandemic began, more than 1.3 million have died while more than 35.3 million have recovered from the disease.