Rockets are fired by fighters from Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the east Gaza City, 6 August 2022. Palestinian militants in Gaza and Israeli forces continued to exchange rocket attacks and airstrikes on 6 August for the second day of tension, that has killed at least 15 Palestinians and injured 125 others, according to the Palestinian ministry of health. The Israeli attacks has also killed Tayseer al-Jabari a senior leader of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories - The death toll from violence in Gaza has risen to 29, including six children, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said Sunday, correcting a previous statement.

Earlier the ministry had put the number of people killed at 32, but a further ministry statement brought the number down to 29, including six children and four women.

The health ministry also said that 253 people in Gaza had been wounded since the hostilities with Israel broke out on Friday.

The violence is the worst in Gaza since a war last year that devastated the impoverished territory home to some 2.3 million Palestinians and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

Israel has said it was necessary to launch a "preemptive" operation against Islamic Jihad, as the group had been planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the border with Gaza.

Islamic Jihad is aligned with Hamas but often acts independently. Both are blacklisted as terrorist organisations by much of the West.

Hamas has fought four wars with Israel since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, including the conflict last May.

