Home > Overseas

Islamic Jihad's top 'military' leadership in Gaza 'neutralized': Israel

Agence France-Presse
Posted at Aug 07 2022 07:44 AM

JERUSALEM - The top leadership of Islamic Jihad's armed wing in Gaza has been "neutralized" over two days of Israeli strikes targeting the Palestinian militant group, Israel's army said Saturday.

"The senior leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been neutralized," the head of the army's operations directorate, Oded Basiok, said in a statement sent to AFP.

Gaza militants, Israel in biggest exchange of fire since 2021 war

Israel hits Gaza after rocket attack as Jerusalem tensions spike

bs/jj

© Agence France-Presse

FROM THE ARCHIVE:

Watch more News on iWantTFC