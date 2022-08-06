JERUSALEM - The top leadership of Islamic Jihad's armed wing in Gaza has been "neutralized" over two days of Israeli strikes targeting the Palestinian militant group, Israel's army said Saturday.

"The senior leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been neutralized," the head of the army's operations directorate, Oded Basiok, said in a statement sent to AFP.

bs/jj

© Agence France-Presse

FROM THE ARCHIVE: