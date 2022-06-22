Man who attacked Fil-Am family in California arrested

Nicholas Weber, the man filmed attacking a Filipino family in a North Hollywood fast-food parking lot last month, is now in police custody.

Sheriff records showed that he was booked on June 21, and is held on a $300,000 bail.

Court records revealed that the 31-year-old has a lengthy criminal record in Los Angeles County. He has spent prison time and county jail time on a number of charges over the past decade for cases that include theft, domestic violence, and probation violation.

But his most high-profile case came on May 13.

After his jeep had bumped the Roque family’s car at a fast-food drive-through, Weber was filmed spewing racial slurs at the family before physically attacking them in the parking lot.

While police did eventually arrive on the scene, he was cited out and ordered to appear in court on June 8.

However, Weber found trouble again two days later. He was charged with driving under the influence on May 15.

Not long after that, Weber was charged with theft and public intoxication on May 31.

After Weber skipped his June 8 court day to answer the battery charges from the incident with the Roque family, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Roque family along with the Filipino community staged a rally last week outside of the Van Vuys court house calling for his arrest and prosecution.

Weber is due in court on Thursday to face theft and public intoxication charges.

As for the Roque case, Weber is charged with one count of felony battery and one count of misdemeanor battery, both with hate crime enhancements.

The family and the community fighting alongside them welcomed this latest development, and are now awaiting word from authorities on how their case will proceed.