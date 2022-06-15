LOS ANGELES – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man linked to an anti-Asian hate crime against a Filipino family at a fast-food parking lot last month.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is now in touch with the Roque family’s legal team and confirmed that police have issued an arrest warrant for Nicholas Weber.

Weber was taken to the hospital and was released on the night of the incident with a citation ordering him to appear in court on June 8, but he did not show up, leading to the warrant.

He faces felony and misdemeanor battery charges, both with hate crime enhancements.

Video footage showed him earlier physically assaulting Nerissa and Gabriel Roque at a fast-food parking lot in North Hollywood on May 13.

Gabriel, an accountant, was hospitalized briefly following the attack and continues to nurse his injured ribs.

Nerissa is a caregiver and proud worker leader for the Filipino Migrant Center, working with them on a documentary highlighting the plight of immigrant frontliners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JC Edualino of the Filipino Migrant Center said "they were very concerned" after the attack against the Roque family.

"We’ve all been hearing about incidences of rising Asian hate. So for this to happen to one of our worker leaders and community members, we have to do all we can to really support the family ... We launched the fundraiser to support them and we wanted to build this public pressure and make sure the family is able to get justice," he said.

The Roques' legal counsels believe the community support is needed during these times as anti-Asian hate crimes continue to happen throughout the country.

"Community support is vital in these types of cases. We saw this in the case of Torrance Karen how the community came together, rallied for the victims and showed so much support it actually pushed the case forward," said counsel Sandy Roxas.

"I think with the community backing them, and the community behind them 100%, they can move towards healing from this incident," added counsel Adrian Roxas.

Nerissa has been able to return to work.

Patricia Roque, the couple's daughter, said not only did Weber give her parents "physical trauma, he also hurt us emotionally and mentally."

"I may not have experienced the assault but seeing the image of my parents assaulted, it's enough for me to deal with the trauma. It scares me to think other people, they’re also victims that may not have gotten the justice they deserve. This is also a wake-up call for those victims that if we get the justice that we deserve, this doesn’t just go for us, this goes out to all of the victims to stand up and know they're not alone in this," she said.

The community will mobilize in person on Friday afternoon with a scheduled rally outside of the District Attorney’s office.

RELATED VIDEO