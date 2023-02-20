Israeli settlements 'impede peace': UN Security Council
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Feb 21 2023 01:07 AM | Updated as of Feb 21 2023 06:25 AM
The UN Security Council expressed its "dismay" with plans by Israel's hard-right government to retroactively legalize settlements in occupied Palestinian lands, warning in a statement Monday that such measures "impede peace."
"The Security Council reiterates that continuing Israeli settlement activities are dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-State solution," the Council said in a statement supported by all 15 members but which does not have the binding force of a resolution considered last week.
