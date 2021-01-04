37 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total cases now over 12,900

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,929 on Monday as 37 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 3 new recoveries and 23 new fatalities among those infected.

The number of Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,605 as 8,390 of those infected have recovered, while 934 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 809 in the Asia Pacific, 331 in Europe, 2,403 in the Middle East and Africa, and 62 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 478,761 people. The tally includes 9,263 deaths, 448,279 recoveries, and 21,219 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 85.1 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.8 million deaths.

