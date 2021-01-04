PH logs 959 new COVID-19 cases; DOH notes lower testing during New Year's

Healthworkers attend to returning Manila City residents at the San Andres Quarantine Facility on January 4, 2021. Residents of the city who spent the holidays outside Metro Manila are required by the local government to undergo RT-PCR tests before returning to their respective homes. Local authorities have designated 6 quarantine facilities within the city to accommodate returnees for swab tests in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 959 new COVID-19 cases, much lower than the usual daily tally, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Philippines to 478,761.

“The Department of Health has noted a decrease in the number of cases reported today, at 956 new cases. This is due to a decrease in the number of patients seen in COVID-19 laboratories during the New Year,” the DOH said in its note to media.

Three labs were unable to submit their test results on time.

The agency warned that “an increase in cases in the coming weeks is still possible.”

There were also some days in December when the number of new cases dipped to below 1,000. The DOH has also attributed it to the closure of some laboratories and the decision of people not to get tested during the holidays.

“The DOH continues to assess the extent of the effects of the holiday season on COVID-19 transmission,” it said, adding that people should not be complacent.

Six additional COVID-related fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 9,263.

There are 26 additional recovered patients, or a total of 448,279 recoveries.

Active cases stood at 21,219.

More details to follow.