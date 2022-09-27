MULTIMEDIA

Brgy. Paltic residents move on after Karding's wrath

ABS-CBN News

Days after typhoon Karding made landfall in the Philippines, residents of Brgy. Paltic in Dingalan, Aurora have started clearing debris and salvaging usable items from their damaged homes in a bid to start their lives again after the tragedy.

The sea-side barangay is one of the most affected by the country’s strongest typhoon so far this year.

According to Dingalan’s local government, 545 families in the locality lost their homes to Karding while more than 6,000 had damaged homes.

Fortunately, there were no reported deaths in the municipality, according to Municipal Mayor Shierwin H. Taay.

Karding (International name: Noru) inundated several barangays and displaced some 11,500 families in Luzon when it hit the country from Sunday.

Aside from help from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance for Individuals in Crisis program, the local government also implemented a cash-for-work scheme so that residents who help in the clean-up can earn a small amount.

Here are some scenes from Karding’s aftermath in Brgy. Paltic.

Residents of Brgy. Paltic in Dingalan, Aurora begin cleaning the area near the community’s fish port on Tuesday, days after super typhoon Karding made landfall in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Fisherfolk check and prepare their boats days after Karding battered parts of Luzon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The local government has implemented a cash-for-work scheme which allows residents to earn money for expenses. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Fisherfolk say the high cost of gas and boat repair is a problem after spending most of their money on other necessary expenses following the typhoon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Residents help move a fishing boat as others continue their clean-up activities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Residents say they decided to get together to clear the area in order to resume fishing activities and earn money for necessary home repairs. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Giselle Buena shows a coloring set scavenged from the debris as she waits with her mother Lizel for their home to be rebuilt in Brg. Paltic in Dingalan, Aurora. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Children play by the shore days after Karding made landfall in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marcelino Gervacio sets up a tent as a temporary shelter by what remains of their house in Brgy. Paltic in Dingalan, Aurora. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Even children help out in the clean-up. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The Sacare family eat their meals under a tent set up beside their home in Barangay Paltic. They are one of many residents in the area who are waiting to get a slot for a housing project that they hope the local government will award soon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Travelers wait as heavy machinery is used to clear a part of the road leading to the village of Matawe in Dingalan, Aurora. The road was blocked following a landslide in the area during the height of super typhoon Karding. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A lineman makes repairs on an electric post. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A man helps a tricycle driver loaded with supplies cross a creek in Matawe, Dingalan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Residents of Sitio Cabog in Matawe, Dingalan, Aurora begin the clearing and repairs of their homes. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News