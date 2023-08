MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Habagat rains bring flooding in Quezon City

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council evacuate residents as floodwaters rise in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on August 31, 2023. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council sent out Orange rainfall warning in Metro Manila and other provinces in Luzon after the enhanced southwest monsoon brought heavy rainfall in the region.

Residents navigate through thigh to waist-deep flooding along G. Araneta Avenue in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on Thursday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Residents navigate through thigh to waist-deep flooding along G. Araneta Avenue in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on Thursday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Rescue efforts along Araneta Avenue in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on August 31, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Residents navigate through waist-deep flooding along G. Araneta Avenue in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on Thursday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Rescue efforts along Araneta Avenue in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on August 31, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Residents navigate through waist-deep flooding along G. Araneta Avenue in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on Thursday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Motorcycles are seen submerged as heavy rains caused flooding in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on August 31, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Residents navigate through waist-deep flooding along G. Araneta Avenue in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on Thursday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News