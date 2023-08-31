Watch more News on iWantTFC

The water level at the Marikina River has reached first alarm Thursday due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon enhanced by 3 tropical cyclones.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said the water level at the Marikina River has reached 15.6m as of Thursday morning.

Heavy rains averaging 130mm also fell at the boundary of Marikina and Cainta at 3 a.m., the mayor said, but the floods quickly subsided.

PAGASA earlier raised the Orange Rainfall Warning over Metro Manila, Bataan, and Zambales including San Antonio, San Felipe, San Narciso, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo and SanMarcelino.