Yellow ribbons, water salutes as Noynoy Aquino laid to rest

ABS-CBN News

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, supporters still came to show respect to former President Benigno Aquino III on Saturday.

Aquino, son of democracy icons Corazon Aquino and Benigno Jr., passed away early Thursday at 61 years old.

The final mass for Aquino was held at Ateneo de Manila’s Church of the Gesu before being taken to Manila Memorial Park, where he was laid to rest beside his parents. The Aquinos declined a state funeral.

After the inurnment, a public viewing was allowed until 5 p.m. to allow the public to pay their respects to the former president.

Here are some scenes:

Honor guards carry the urn of the late President Benigno Aquino III, as it arrives at the Church of the Gesu at Ateneo De Manila University for the final funeral mass. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Honor guards place the urn at the center. Charlie Villegas, OVP Archbishop Socrates Villegas leads the memorial mass for former President Benigno S. Aquino III at the Church of the Gesu. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Supporters wave as the funeral convoy drives on. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Honor guards salute beside the coaster van carrying the urn of the former president. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Supporters wave as the funeral convoy drives on. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Supporters wave as the funeral convoy drives on. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A woman watches as the funeral convoy passes along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Supporters of the former president wait along the funeral convoy’s route. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Supporters of the former president wait along the funeral convoy’s route. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Mall security guards give a salute as the funeral convoy of former president Benigno Aquino III passes along C5 avenue in Pasig City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A supporter flashes the L sign as the funeral convoy proceeds to the Manila Memorial. Larry Monserrate Piojo, ABS-CBN News People unfurl a flag as they pay tribute to the late president and the funeral convoy drives on. Larry Monserrate Piojo, ABS-CBN News Supporters of the former president along the route of the funeral convoy. Larry Monserrate Piojo, ABS-CBN News Supporters of former president Benigno Aquino III wait along the route of the funeral convoy. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Kris Aquino waves to supporters along C5 Road in Pasig. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection give a water salute as the funeral convoy drives on on Sucat Road in Parañaque City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Philippine military honor guards march as they escort the carriage carrying the urn of the late president Benigno Aquino III at Manila Memorial Park. OVP Philippine military personnel carry the portrait of the late president during the inurnment. OVP Ballsy Aquino-Cruz receives the Philippine flag during a military ceremony of the inurnment of her brother. ABS-CBN News The cremated remains of the former president is laid to rest at Manila Memorial Park. OVP Former DILG Secretary Mar Roxas greets Aquino supporters during the inurnment of former president Benigno Aquino III at Manila Memorial Park. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News Supporters of former president Benigno Aquino III queue at Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City to pay their final respects. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A woman offers flowers at the tomb of former president Benigno Aquino III and his parents. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Supporters pay tribute to the late Benigno Aquino III minutes before Manila Memorial closes its public viewing at 5 p.m. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Supporters pay tribute to the late Benigno Aquino III minutes before Manila Memorial closes its public viewing at 5 p.m. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News