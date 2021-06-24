IN PHOTOS: Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III, 61

The Aquino Family. President.gov.ph

Then Sen. Benigno Aquino III (2nd from left) joins the "Genuine Opposition" senatorial candidates at the time, from left, Alan Peter Cayetano, Jinggoy Estrada and then Manila Mayor bet Alfredo Lim during their final campaign rally at the theater in Manila on May 11, 2007. Luis Liwanag AFP

Then Sen. Benigno "Noynoy" S. Aquino III joins members of the Liberal Party as they march along Ayala Avenue in Makati City during the anti-Chacha rally held on December 12,2008. Senate PRIB

Then Sen. Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, prepares to kiss the casket of his mother former Philippine President Corazon "Cory" Aquino, during interment rites at Manila Memorial Park at suburban Paranaque south of Manila, Philippines on August 5, 2009. The funeral procession lasted nine hours as tens of thousands of supporters lined up the route to bid goodbye to the former President. Also shown are his sisters (from left) Viel, Kris, Pinky and Maria Elena Aquino Cruz. Bullit Marquez, AFP/Pool

Then Sen. Benigno Aquino III (right), popularly known as "Noynoy" and son of former President Corazon Aquino, announces his candidacy for the 2010 presidential election at the historic Club Filipino in Manila on September 9, 2009 as supporters applaud. Ted Aljibe, AFP

Then Liberal Party presidential candidate Benigno Aquino (right) distributes ballets during a campaign in Lucena City, Quezon province, south of Manila on April 16, 2010. Ted Aljibe, AFP

This handout photo taken and released on April 30, 2010 by the Aquino Media Bureau (AMB) shows then Liberal party presidential candidate Benigno Aquino III (right) waving a national flag while his running-mate Mar Roxas (left-in blue) flashes the "Laban" (fight) sign at the historical site where the first country's independence was first declared during a campaign rally in Kawit town, Cavite province south of Manila. Ryan Lim/AMB/HO

Then incoming Philippine President Benigno Aquino listens to a question at a press conference where he introduced members of his cabinet in Manila on June 29, 2010. Ted Aljibe, AFP

This handout photo taken and released on June 9, 2010 by the Aquino media Bureau (AMB) shows then Philippine President-elect Benigno Aquino III being proclaimed by then Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile (left) and then Speaker of the House Prospero Nograles as the winner of the May 10 presidential elections at the House of Representatives in Manila. Jay Morales, Ryan Lim/AMB/HO

Benigno Aquino III is sworn in as the Philippines' 15th president in Manila on June 30 2010. He vowed to lift the nation out of poverty and wipe out crippling corruption that he said thrived under his predecessor. Jay Directo, AFP

Then Philippine President Benigno Aquino III (3rd-right) helps an unidentified woman take her seat during a townhall meeting to report on his administration's accomplishments on the first 100 days in office at a college in Manila on October 7, 2010. Bullit Marquez, AFP/Pool

Then Philippine President Benigno Aquino III (3rd-right) speaks with the families of slain SAF-44 at Camp Crame, Quezon City on February 18, 2015. Malacañang Photo Bureau

Then President Benigno S. Aquino III delivers his statement during the APEC CEO Summit 2015 at the Rizal Ballroom of the Shangri-La Makati on November 16, 2015. Under the theme of “Creating the Future: Better, Stronger, Together,” the APEC CEO Summit is the most prestigious business event in the region and is the premier platform for APEC Leaders and business executives to discuss the future of Asia-Pacific economies with a focus on expanding trade and investment opportunities. Joseph Vidal, Malacañang Photo Bureau

Then APEC 2015 chairman President Benigno S. Aquino III poses with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) members for a group photo during the Official Welcome at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay City on November 18, 2015. Benhur Arcayan, Malacañang Photo Bureau

Then APEC 2015 chairman President Benigno S. Aquino III shares a light moment with United States of America President Barack Obama after his performance during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) Welcome Dinner at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on November 18, 2015. Joseph Vidal, Malacañang Photo Bureau

Then President Benigno S. Aquino III answers questions directed to him by New York Times reporters Javier Hernandez and Floyd Whaley during an interview at the President’s Hall Sala of the Malacañang Palace on May 19, 2016. Joseph Vidal, Malacañang Photo

Then President Benigno S. Aquino III takes his last view of the Pasig River as seen from the Private Office in Malacanang on June 29, 2016. He enjoys viewing the river full of migratory birds as he takes a break from everyday tasks as president of the Philippines. Aquino ended his term of office on June 30, 2016. Joseph Vidal, Malacanang Photo Bureau

Departure honors is being accorded to outgoing President Bengino S. Aquino III at the Malacañang Place Grounds before his successor, President-elect Rodrigo Roa Duterte, takes his oath of office. President Aquino goes straight to his home at Times Street in Quezon City on board a private vehicle after the honors. Malacanang Photo Bureau