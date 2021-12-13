Employees rehearse for virtual 2021 Christmas party

MULTIMEDIA

Employees rehearse for 2021 Christmas presentation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Employees of a private firm practice their presentation for their virtual Christmas party, on Anonas Street in Quezon City, Monday. The group, led by guitarist Justin Mendoza, said they miss the pre-pandemic Christmas office gathering where they meet their colleagues in person, unlike in virtual parties where employees watch the event separate from each other.