Employees rehearse for 2021 Christmas presentation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2021 05:02 PM

Employees rehearse for virtual 2021 Christmas party

Employees of a private firm practice their presentation for their virtual Christmas party, on Anonas Street in Quezon City, Monday. The group, led by guitarist Justin Mendoza, said they miss the pre-pandemic Christmas office gathering where they meet their colleagues in person, unlike in virtual parties where employees watch the event separate from each other.

