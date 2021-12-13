Employees rehearse for virtual 2021 Christmas party

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Employees rehearse for 2021 Christmas presentation Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 13 2021 05:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Employees of a private firm practice their presentation for their virtual Christmas party, on Anonas Street in Quezon City, Monday. The group, led by guitarist Justin Mendoza, said they miss the pre-pandemic Christmas office gathering where they meet their colleagues in person, unlike in virtual parties where employees watch the event separate from each other. Netizens ibinahagi kung ano ang mga nagpasaya sa kanila ngayong 2021 Read More: Christmas party Christmas gathering Anonas Quezon City Christmas Pasko Christmas 2021 Pasko 2021 virtual event virtual gathering virtual party virtual Christmas party pandemic Christmas /video/life/12/13/21/mga-pinay-na-miss-u-proud-sa-top-5-finish-ni-bea-gomez/business/12/13/21/bdo-kinalampag-dahil-sa-nawalang-pera-ng-ilang-depositors/video/news/12/13/21/pagbabalik-ng-number-coding-sa-umaga-pinag-aaralan/entertainment/12/13/21/thai-bl-not-me-trends-in-ph-after-premiere-episode/video/news/12/13/21/quarantine-facilities-para-sa-ofws-halos-mapuno-na