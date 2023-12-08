MULTIMEDIA

Christmas Convoy to WPS gets ready for mission

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Youth groups participating in the historic Atin Ito Civilian Convoy to the West Philippine Sea decorates the MV Kapitan Felix Oca, the lead ship for the mission, somewhere in Manila Bay on Friday. The mission, which has been dubbed “Christmas Convoy," seeks to sail around Ayungin Shoal and other Philippine-occupied territories this weekend to bring gifts and supplies to Filipino troops stationed at these remote outposts.

