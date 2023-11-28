Home  >  News

PH gov't greenlights Christmas convoy to West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2023 10:47 PM

A civilian volunteer group is allowed by the Philippine government to deliver aid to fishermen and Filipino troops in the West Philippine Sea.

But they're told not to visit a Navy outpost in the Ayungin Shoal. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 28, 2023
