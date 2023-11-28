Home > News PH gov't greenlights Christmas convoy to West PH Sea ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2023 10:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A civilian volunteer group is allowed by the Philippine government to deliver aid to fishermen and Filipino troops in the West Philippine Sea. But they're told not to visit a Navy outpost in the Ayungin Shoal. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight West Philippine Sea civilian resupply Christmas convoy