Manila Cathedral lit up for Red Wednesday

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A man prays as the Manila Cathedral’s interior is illuminated with red lighting during the 12pm mass in solidarity with persecuted Christians worldwide on "Red Wednesday.” This year's observance will also be dedicated to the victims of the series of typhoons, as well as those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's frontliners.