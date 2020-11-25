Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila Cathedral lit up for Red Wednesday Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 25 2020 05:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man prays as the Manila Cathedral’s interior is illuminated with red lighting during the 12pm mass in solidarity with persecuted Christians worldwide on "Red Wednesday.” This year's observance will also be dedicated to the victims of the series of typhoons, as well as those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's frontliners. Manila Cathedral, nagkulay pula bilang paggunita sa Red Wednesday Read More: Manila Cathedral Red Wednesday church multimedia multimedia photos /business/11/25/20/cant-dine-out-uk-restaurants-offer-diy-meal-kits-to-survive-lockdown/business/11/25/20/cant-dine-out-uk-restaurants-offer-diy-meal-kits-to-survive-lockdown/news/11/25/20/lalaking-sinita-dahil-sa-face-mask-nakuhanan-ng-marijuana-sa-muntinlupa/news/11/25/20/octa-group-up-warning-coronavirus-covid19-cases-surge/news/11/25/20/nasa-p25-m-halaga-ng-taklobo-nasabat-sa-palawan