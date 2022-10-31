Home  >  News

Search and retrieval in Datu Odin Sinsuat

Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) handout/AFP

Posted at Oct 31 2022 04:32 PM

Rescuers search for the missing in Datu Odin Sinsuat

This handout photo taken and released on Monday by the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescue workers using makeshift poles as they conduct search operations in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao province, after Tropical Storm Paeng (International name Nalgae) affected the region. The death toll from the 16th storm that battered the Philippines this year has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas. 

