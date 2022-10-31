Rescuers search for the missing in Datu Odin Sinsuat

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Search and retrieval in Datu Odin Sinsuat Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) handout/AFP Posted at Oct 31 2022 04:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This handout photo taken and released on Monday by the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescue workers using makeshift poles as they conduct search operations in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao province, after Tropical Storm Paeng (International name Nalgae) affected the region. The death toll from the 16th storm that battered the Philippines this year has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas. 20 dead, 5 missing in Mt. Minandar landslide in Maguindanao Paeng death toll rises to 98: NDRRMC Read More: Datu Odin Sinsuat Maguindanao Philippine Coast Guard landslide Datu Odin Sinsuat Maguindanao PCG search search operations retrieval operations mudslide disaster calamity Paeng Paeng impacts Paeng effects regions regional news /news/10/31/22/in-noveleta-undas-can-wait/news/10/31/22/signal-1-still-up-in-8-areas-as-paeng-exits-queenie-to-bring-more-misery/life/10/31/22/pia-wurtzbach-as-powerpuff-girls-baddie-for-halloween/news/10/31/22/tropical-storm-paeng-leaves-p13-b-agri-damage-da/business/10/31/22/saudi-uae-tout-higher-oil-production-days-before-cop-climate-talks