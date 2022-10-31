Rescuers search for the missing in Datu Odin Sinsuat

MULTIMEDIA

Search and retrieval in Datu Odin Sinsuat

Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) handout/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This handout photo taken and released on Monday by the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescue workers using makeshift poles as they conduct search operations in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao province, after Tropical Storm Paeng (International name Nalgae) affected the region. The death toll from the 16th storm that battered the Philippines this year has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas.