20 dead, 5 missing in Mt. Minandar landslide in Maguindanao

MANILA - Fatalities from severe tropical storm Paeng's onslaught has risen to 20 in Barangay Kusiong, in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte alone, its Chairman Jaffer Sheen Sinsuat said on Monday.

"Naglandslide po ang isa sa aming tourist spots, ang Mount Minandar, isa sa mga pinakasikat na bundok sa Maguindanao. Unexpected po na guguho," Sinsuat said.

(There was a landslide in one of our famous tourist spots, Mount Minandar. We did not expect it.)

Mt. Minandar is considered one of the safest places in Datu Odin Sinsuat, having served as a relocation area for Maguindanaons in the August 1976 tsunami that took place after an 8.1 magnitude quake which generated from the Cotabato trench.

Five people remain missing, 4 of which are infants and the remaining an elderly woman.

"Baka po may ibang kamag-anak pa po sila na nawawala, pwede po nila i-report sa amin, para po maaksyunan at ma-rescue," Sinsuat said.

(If there are other families who require rescue, they can report them to us.)

Locals said this is the first time a landslide has happened in their area, Sinsuat said, upon consultation with elders in the area.

Residents of Barangay Kusiong remain in evacuation areas, and receive help from neighboring barangays.

The injured remain in hospitals, while casualties might be buried in a mass grave, Sinsuat said. Some areas remain inaccessible after one of Kusiong's bridges collapsed.