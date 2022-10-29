Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marikina River level watch as Paeng inundates Metro Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2022 04:17 PM | Updated as of Oct 29 2022 04:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Bystanders watch the Marikina River’s level rise during the onslaught of severe tropical storm Paeng on Saturday. Paeng was last spotted over the coastal waters of San Juan, Batangas, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and 130 kph gusts, according state weather bureau PAGASA. Paeng heading to Cavite-Metro Manila-Bataan area: PAGASA Read More: Paeng Paeng PH Tropical Storm Paeng Marikina River Marikina /news/10/29/22/ndrrmc-eyes-nationwide-state-of-calamity-due-to-paeng/sports/10/29/22/football-pff-womens-cup-kicks-off-on-nov-5/news/10/29/22/from-luzon-to-mindanao-country-bears-impact-of-paeng/news/10/29/22/16-bayan-sa-quezon-walang-suplay-ng-kuryente/sports/10/29/22/tennis-phenom-alex-eala-featured-on-vogue-philippines