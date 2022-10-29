MULTIMEDIA

Marikina River level watch as Paeng inundates Metro Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Bystanders watch the Marikina River’s level rise during the onslaught of severe tropical storm Paeng on Saturday. Paeng was last spotted over the coastal waters of San Juan, Batangas, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and 130 kph gusts, according state weather bureau PAGASA.