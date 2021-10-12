Rescue efforts in Brooke’s Point, Palawan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH Coast Guard rescue residents amid flooding in Brooke’s Point, Palawan Brooke’s Point MDRRMO/ Philippine Coast Guard Posted at Oct 12 2021 03:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine Coast Guard assist residents of Sitio Lada, Barangay Pangobilian in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, and evacuated them to safety as heavy rains brought by tropical storm Maring caused rivers to swell on Tuesday morning. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is currently validating 9 reported deaths, including 4 from a flashflood in Narra, Palawan, due to the weather disturbance. 'Maring' binayo ang ilang parte ng Luzon; ilang residente namatay, nawawala Read More: Severe tropical storm Maring Kompasu Brooke’s Point Palawan Philippine Coast Guard MDRRMO bagyo bagyoPH bagyo 2021 storm typhoon Philippines strom Philippines typhoon weather Philippines weather /entertainment/10/12/21/sheryn-regis-move-on-na-nga-ba-sa-mister/news/10/12/21/12-mn-4-am-curfew-in-metro-manila-starts-oct-13/sports/10/12/21/pba-blackwater-acquires-casio-ebona-from-alaska/news/10/12/21/aksyon-demokratiko-denies-isko-moreno-is-a-marcos-apologist/overseas/10/12/21/japan-astronaut-to-embark-on-his-5th-space-mission