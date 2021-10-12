Rescue efforts in Brooke’s Point, Palawan

Home  >  News

PH Coast Guard rescue residents amid flooding in Brooke’s Point, Palawan

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard assist residents of Sitio Lada, Barangay Pangobilian in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, and evacuated them to safety as heavy rains brought by tropical storm Maring caused rivers to swell on Tuesday morning. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is currently validating 9 reported deaths, including 4 from a flashflood in Narra, Palawan, due to the weather disturbance.

