Search and retrieval operations launched as TS Maring affects Claveria

Photo courtesy of Claveria MDRRMO

Posted at Oct 11 2021 02:43 PM

Responding to effects of TS Maring in Claveria, Cagayan

Search and rescue workers carry the body of a person who drowned at the Claveria seaport in Cagayan Province on Monday as tropical storm Maring brings damaging gale-force to storm-force winds. Pedro Sanjilan was initially reported missing around 7:30 a.m., but was found lifeless nearly an hour later and declared dead on arrival at the Claveria Rural Health Unit, according to the Claveria Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office. 

