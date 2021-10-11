Responding to effects of TS Maring in Claveria, Cagayan

MULTIMEDIA

Search and retrieval operations launched as TS Maring affects Claveria

Photo courtesy of Claveria MDRRMO

Search and rescue workers carry the body of a person who drowned at the Claveria seaport in Cagayan Province on Monday as tropical storm Maring brings damaging gale-force to storm-force winds. Pedro Sanjilan was initially reported missing around 7:30 a.m., but was found lifeless nearly an hour later and declared dead on arrival at the Claveria Rural Health Unit, according to the Claveria Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.