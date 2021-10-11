Responding to effects of TS Maring in Claveria, Cagayan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Search and retrieval operations launched as TS Maring affects Claveria Photo courtesy of Claveria MDRRMO Posted at Oct 11 2021 02:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Search and rescue workers carry the body of a person who drowned at the Claveria seaport in Cagayan Province on Monday as tropical storm Maring brings damaging gale-force to storm-force winds. Pedro Sanjilan was initially reported missing around 7:30 a.m., but was found lifeless nearly an hour later and declared dead on arrival at the Claveria Rural Health Unit, according to the Claveria Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office. Signal no. 2 up in N. Luzon as 'Maring' moves over Philippine Sea Read More: Claveria MDRRMO Cagayan province Tropical storm Maring TS Maring MaringPH Maring casualties Maring fatalities calamity disaster weather bagyo bagyo 2021 Philippines weather /business/10/11/21/us-has-lost-ai-battle-to-china-pentagon-ex-software-chief/business/10/11/21/ntc-urged-to-intervene-in-alleged-mnp-delays/news/10/11/21/in-person-classes-eyed-for-areas-with-low-covid-cases-high-vaccination-rate/sports/10/11/21/sumanguid-okay-after-tough-game-against-al-arabi/sports/10/11/21/austria-glad-to-see-smb-recover-from-embarrassing-loss