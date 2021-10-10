PAGASA

MANILA —State weather bureau PAGASA raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 over parts of Northern Luzon as tropical storm Maring moves over the Philippine Sea.

In its 5 p.m. Sunday weather bulletin, PAGASA said Maring was last located 645 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with 105-kph gusts and winds extending 750 kms from the storm's center.

It was last seen moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas, which could experience damaging gale-force to storm-force winds within 24 hours:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

northern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, Quezon, Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Santo Tomas, Tumauini, Maconacon, San Pablo, Divilacan, Palanan, Ilagan City)

Apayao

northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, City of Tabuk)

northeastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi)

Signal No. 1, which warns of strong winds prevailing within 24 hours, was still hoisted over:

rest of Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Abra

rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

northern and central portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)

northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, Pantabangan, San Jose City)

Catanduanes

Eastern Samar

eastern portion of Northern Samar (San Roque, Pambujan, Las Navas, Catubig, Laoang, Mapanas, Lapinig, Gamay, Palapag, Mondragon, Silvino Lobos)

eastern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Hinabangan, Paranas)

PAGASA said Maring will likely bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos region between Sunday night to Monday night.

Light to moderate rains with at times heavy rains may also prevail over Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

The agency warned of scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides in affected areas.

According to the agency, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

PAGASA added that moderate to rough seas will prevail over the remaining seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

"Mariners of small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions," it said.

Maring is expected to track northwestward or north-northwestward towards extreme Northern Luzon. It is forecast to be upgraded to severe tropical storm within the next 12 hours.

PAGASA said it is expected to pass close or over Babuyan Islands between Monday afternoon to Tuesday early morning.

The weather bureau said it has not yet ruled out the possibility of Maring's landfall over mainland Luzon.

The typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday morning or afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, Maring merged with now-low pressure area Nando.

